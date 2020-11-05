FEH Design was awarded Outstanding Emerging Professional Friendly Firm from the American Institute of Architects Central States.
The architectural, engineering and interior design firm was one of the top three applicants out of 32 Midwest businesses that exhibited outstanding support for young professionals. Criteria for the award included providing fair compensation and benefits for emerging professionals, supporting architectural licensure, investing in professional development, creating opportunities for growth and demonstrating commitment and innovation to train and mentor emerging professionals.
Steele Capital Management in Dubuque has been ranked among the top 100 rated financial firms in the country by CNBC. The ranking is based on a proprietary methodology developed by CNBC, in partnership with data provider AccuPoint Solutions. It was based on data from thousands of advisory firms.
Southwest Health in Platteville, Wis., was recognized as a 2020 Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey. The nationally recognized award honors top-performing health care organizations that achieve or exceed the 95th percentile on a national basis for performance based on patients’ experience as reported directly in patient surveys, according to a press release.