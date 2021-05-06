Ruhl&Ruhl Realtors has been ranked by REAL Trends 500 as the largest independent real estate company in Iowa.
REAL Trends 500 ranks the Top 500 real estate companies in the country according to the number of residential transactions and sales volume.
NaviPoint Advisory Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC in Dubuque, has earned the 2020 Ameriprise Client Experience Award. Less than 15% of Ameriprise practices have earned this honor.
Dupaco Community Credit Union has been ranked by S&P Global Market Intelligence as one of the top-performing credit unions in the U.S. Only four credit unions in Iowa were recognized.
GALENA, Ill. — Galena Cellars Vineyard & Winery recently relocated to 111. N. Main St., about four blocks away from its previous location.
Britt White, who operates the business with her brother, Eric White, and sister-in-law, Oniqueh Giles-White, said Galena Cellars began serving customers at the new space about two months ago.
It previously operated at 515 Main St., near the city’s floodwall. But when the restaurant One Eleven Main closed its doors, Galena Cellars jumped at the opportunity to move into the vacated space.
The space at 111 Main St. also gives the business ample room to use a full kitchen.
The location at 111 N. Main St. is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
It can be reached at 815-777-3330.
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Maquoketa manufacturer has completed a capital improvement project that allows it to meet the evolving needs of customers.
Dynamic Tube recently launched an industrial clean line and inspection area within its facility at 1286 E. Maple St., according to Business Development Director Brian Deines.
Dynamic Tube manufactures and fabricates high-performance tubing and pipe parts used in engine, fluid and hydraulic systems by original equipment manufacturers in the agriculture, construction, mining, railroad and defense industries.
Producing clean parts for these clients is essential: Deines explained that even miniscule particles of dirt and grime have the potential to damage the internal workings of an engine or piece of machinery.
Deines said the company invested about $250,000 in the project.