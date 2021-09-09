News of record Sep 9, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! Building permits issued in Dubuque County in June with values of at least $50,000:Single-family housesDerby Grange, LLC, 3477 Wagon Wheel Lane, $440,000.Derby Grange, LLC, 3471 Wagon Wheel Lane, $440,000.Dubuque Holdings Inc., 2148 Bald Eagle Court, $180,000.Edwin and Mary Pat Castaneda, 1038 Shady Oaks Drive, $1,250,000.Christopher M. and Morgan E. Schmitt, 2213 Creek Wood Drive, $725,000.Additions, alterations and conversions — residentialJohn W. McAndrews, 58 Bluff St., $105,000. Interior remodel.Additions, alterations and conversions — nonresidential and nonhousekeepingSouth Locust Development, LLC, 240 S. Locust St., $125,000. Renovation of Taco Bell.University of Dubuque, 2105 Grace St., $2,369,431. Office renovations for Van Vilet Hall.University of Dubuque, 1000 Algona St., $378,844. Replace windows for Severance Hall.Roshek Property LLC, 700 Locust St., $288,300. Interior renovation of the lower level of the Roshek Building for Cottingham & Butler.Roshek Property LLC, 700 Locust St., $438,200. Remodel a portion of the lower level and mezzanine level of the building for Heartland Financial USA.Simmons Pet Food, 501 Seippel Road, $66,000. Extend and modify the existing fire alarm system.LBH Arterial Development LLC, 2055 Holiday Drive, $60,000. Remodel.Plaza 20 Inc., 2600 Dodge St., $130,000. Remove and replace rubber roof on the lower level of “C” building.Dubuque Community Schools, 1800 Clarke Drive, $27,492,000. Four additions to Dubuque Senior High School.Kennedy Mall Inc., 555 John F. Kennedy Road, $289,290. Remove and replace the roof at Shoe Carnival.Radius Church, Inc., 1600 White St., $1,024,000. Interior remodel and addition for an elevator.Padre Pio Health Care Center Inc., $3,461,906. Renovation of the Stonehill administration/outreach building and wellness center.Kretschmer LLC, 220. E. Ninth St., $81,370. Install new sprinkler system throughout the building.SS Event Center LLC, 101 E. 15th St., $58,610. Install sprinkler system in the lower level of Steeple Square. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Trending Today