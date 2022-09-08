Growing up in Dubuque was a foundational experience for Michael Nivarel. The sense of community he felt and the generosity he witnessed made such a lasting impression that even though he has grown and moved away, he continues to give back to support the next generation.

“When I look back on my growing-up years, I realize I had a lot of these above-and-beyond experiences that stand out in my mind,” Nivarel said. “I want to ensure today’s generation has these same types of experiences.”

Cynthia Wehrenberg is youth impact coordinator at the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.

