Dupaco Community Credit Union announced an acquisition that would give it two offices in Madison, Wis.
Dupaco is acquiring Home Savings Bank, a move that will increase Dupaco’s assets to about $2.8 billion, according to data as of the end of June, a press release states.
Dupaco President and CEO Joe Hearn said in the release that “the proposed partnership is an obvious cultural and geographic fit that will create enhancements for Dupaco members and Home Savings Bank customers” and “will allow Dupaco to immediately serve existing and new members along the Dubuque to Madison economic corridor.”
The boards of directors of both companies approved the deal, though it still is subject to approval by the stockholders of Home Savings Bank’s parent company and regulators. If approved, the deal is expected to be completed in the second quarter of next year.
Cartegraph has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by the Des Moines Register’s Iowa’s Top Workplaces. Award recipients are selected by employee-wide feedback surveys.
DuTrac Community Credit Union has launched its newly designed website, DuTrac.org. The website is mobile-friendly, ADA compliant and features a more intuitive site structure.
Chrystina Morteo, of Gaia Waxing, was selected to join the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program. The business is one of 24 in Iowa to be selected for the program.
Shermans Travel Media named Hotel Julien Dubuque in its piece, “Best Luxury Resorts in Every U.S. State.”
The hotel also has been recognized as Trip Advisor’s 2020 and 2021 Travelers’ Choice Award winner.