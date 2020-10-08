MercyOne receives pair of awards
MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center received two distinguished awards in recognition of its heart and stroke care.
MercyOne received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline Gold Plus Receiving Quality Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures for the treatment of patients who suffer severe heart attacks. MercyOne earned the award by meeting criteria and standards of performance for quick and appropriate treatment through emergency procedures to re-establish blood flow to blocked arteries in heart attack patients coming into the hospital directly or by transfer from another facility.
MercyOne was awarded the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence. MercyOne earned the award by meeting quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period.
Royal Bank to acquire 2 more sites
Royal Bank is acquiring two branch locations of Associated Bank in Richland Center and Prairie du Chien, further expanding its footprint throughout southwest Wisconsin.
The Elroy-based institution already oversees a network of offices that includes locations in Cassville, Cobb, Dickeyville, Lancaster and Spring Green.
The acquisition is pending regulatory approval and customary closing conditions, according to the release.
“Teams from both institutions are working closely together to complete this transaction and will continue to communicate how the agreement affects customers,” the release stated. “To help make the transition as seamless as possible, customers will receive more detailed information from Royal Bank in the coming months.”