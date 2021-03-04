Throughout the past year we have adjusted old systems and embraced new habits to accommodate our pandemic world. Some of these new habits have become our norm.
If COVID-19 were to disappear tomorrow and the pandemic was over, which of these new habits would you continue to embrace? As you reflect, select a number between 1-5 to score yourself. We will calculate your total in the end to decide if you are ready for more changes in 2021 or maybe you have come to embrace the adjustments of 2020.
Masks: Will you continue to wear a mask when you are in public even if it is no longer required? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wearing a mask provides a barrier that keeps our germs from spreading. Could mask-wearing reduce other illnesses, like the common cold?
On the scale of 1-5, one = “No! When masks are no longer required I will be discarding all of mine!” Five = “Yes, I will continue to wear this stylish accessory.”
Travel: How eager are you to see the world again? Many people already have enjoyed the luxury of air travel and vacations to warm lands. Others are staying close to home. I have come to realize that I do not miss car travel but I do miss time off for a true holiday. Can we enjoy the relaxation of vacation again?
On the scale of 1-5, one = “I am not interested in boarding an airplane again in the next decade.” Five = “I have already resumed my travel schedule and look forward to ramping it up even more.”
Attendance at public events: Do you suffer from FOMO (fear of missing out)? Are you getting antsy to see your friends and colleagues in person? Think of future family gatherings, team holiday parties, conferences or concerts. Which of these do you miss most? Which will you continue to participate in as a virtual attendee?
On the scale of 1-5, one = “I am enjoying JOMO (joy of missing out). I will continue to be a virtual attendee.” Five = “I can’t take this anymore. I need to be around people.”
Shopping: Have you converted to online shopping, curbside pick-up or do you prefer to go into a store to shop? I was shocked to learn on optinmonster.com that so far, 69% of Americans have shopped online. The majority (59%) of these shoppers bought clothes during their online shopping spree. Clothing is the toughest thing for me to purchase online. I tend to return most of my online clothing purchases because they did not fit like I hoped they would.
On the scale of 1-5, one = “I refuse to convert to the online shopping world. Take me to the stores.” Three = “I need to get out of my house so I order online and pick up at the curb.” Five = “I was an online shopper before 2020 and will continue.”
Cooking at home: Are you enjoying the opportunity to try all of those yummy recipes you see on social media posts? What a great time to create family memories in the kitchen.
On the scale of 1-5, one = “No! I frequently pick up my favorite restaurant food.” Five = “2020 has brought out the Julia Child in me.”
Entertainment: Are you starving for social entertainment? Or are you enjoying creating naturistic adventures?
On the scale of 1-5, one = “I miss people. I will wear three masks as long as I can party with people.” Five = “There is so much entertainment in my back yard. I enjoy exploring the mystery in nature.”
Handshakes and hugs: Are you a germophobe and enjoy distancing? According to washingtonpost.com, about 12% of the nation’s population suffers from this disorder. Even though I do not suffer from this condition I believe my sensitivity to germs has been heightened. I love people but hesitate to show my love.
On the scale of 1-5, one = “Germs are good for you. Hug me.” Five = “I am so glad it is normal to not shake hands with anyone right now.”
Wash hands: Speaking of germs, how chapped are your hands from washing and applying antibacterial hand sanitizer? The CDC recommends that you scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds. Hum the “Happy Birthday” song twice to be sure you do not short your scouring time.
On the scale of 1-5, one = “My hands are still soft. “Splash and dash” is good for me.” Five = “My hands are cracked and bleeding from all of the alcohol I apply.”
Work from home: When your office is open again will you be knocking down the door to get back in? Or maybe you have not had the luxury of working from home and wish you could.
On the scale of 1-5, one = “Please create more flexibility in our work schedule and let me work from home permanently.” Five = “I miss my office. I need to separate work from home.”
Homeschooling: Were you meant to be a teacher? While the kids have been home learning are you surprised at how much you enjoy being connected to their school life?
On the scale of 1-5, one = “No! Send the kids back to school.” Five = “I am changing careers. I am eager to be a homeschool parent.”
Home for everything: Will you keep your home-office and home-school rooms? Many new homes are creating “Zoom Rooms” as a basic home amenity. Some homes have budgeted for home improvements to accommodate this need for dedicated space.
On the scale of 1-5, one = “No. I cannot wait to have my home back.” Five = “Yes, we will keep this clutter-free, clean space dedicated for focus time.”
Zoom or any video connection tool: Have you found value in this “Jetsons”-style technology? I enjoy using Zoom for some meetings and coaching sessions. It saves commute time and allows me to schedule more in my day. I would prefer all future training, though, to be in person. There is a connection that cannot be replicated through video.
On the scale of 1-5, one = “No, thank you. I never want to be connected over Zoom ever again.” Five = “Yes. I could live my life never seeing another human being live. Give me more video conferencing tools.”
Add up the numbers that you selected for each category. How do you rate? Have you grown accustomed to these new 2020 habits?
If you scored between 12-60 then I think it is safe to say you are ready for more change. This past year has been a constant reminder that we must adapt to survive. As we commemorate the adjusting and pivoting that we have endured, embrace the opportunity to challenge your attitude toward change. We are growing together.