Dupaco recently received the 2022 Employ Humanity Excellence Award from Employ Humanity, a leadership development and cultural design company, a press release states. The financial cooperative is the first Iowa company to receive the award.
The annual Employ Humanity Excellence Award recognizes an employer that has shown “excellence to the comprehensive well-being of its employees, industry and communities,” the release states. Employ Humanity officials praised Dupaco’s diversity and inclusion efforts, leadership and connection with the people it serves.
Dupaco has more than 650 employees and serves Iowa, northwest Illinois and southwest Wisconsin.
UnityPoint gains
Forbes honorUnityPoint Health has been recognized in the 2022 Forbes “America’s Best Employers By State” list.
Employers are recognized for their meeting Forbes’ criteria for fair pay, safe working conditions, inclusive culture, remote work benefits and diversity initiatives. Fewer than 275 hospitals and health systems nationwide were named to this year’s list.
Prairie center honored
Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien, Wis. received a five-star designation for The Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The hospital is one of 44 Critical Access Hospitals in the country and one of only five Wisconsin Critical Access Hospitals to earn this recognition.
UnityPoint Health-VNA
a program participantThe UnityPoint Health-Visiting Nurse Association will become the Women, Infant and Children program provider for Dubuque, Delaware, Chickasaw, Allamakee, Clayton, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek counties.
WIC participants will not experience a gap in care and will continue to be scheduled for services. WIC services provided at the VNA will include nutrition education, breastfeeding support, nutritious foods loaded to an eWIC card and referrals to other services.
