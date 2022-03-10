A new convenience store in Dubuque also offers hot meal options.
Pit Stop Carryout, 1735 Central Ave., recently opened. In addition to selling typical convenience store items, the business offers multiple carryout options for lunch and dinner daily.
For meal options, Pit Stop Carryout offers pizza, hot dogs, egg rolls, nachos and chili.
Pit Stop Carryout is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Grant Regional Health has announced they will begin using UnityPoint Health as its electronic health record vendor for its MyChart patient portal system.
Grant Regional will continue to operate as an independent, critical access hospital with this new system, which will offer features that will allow easy access to a patient’s test results, bills and more.
O’Connor & English Insurance Agency of Dubuque has been named a Leading Partner by EMC Insurance Companies. This recognition is awarded to the highest-performing EMC agencies in the country.
The owners of Sodes Green Acre in Guttenberg, Iowa,, Beth and Matt Sadewasser, purchased the building next door and recently opened Sodes Perk Central. Both businesses share the same entrance at 7 Goethe St.
The Sadewassers decided to open Sodes Perk Central after Guttenberg residents expressed an interest in more coffee options in town.
Sodes Perk Central is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.