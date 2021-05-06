Prairie Farms Dairy was recently awarded a State Chair Award from the Iowa Committee of Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.
The organization received the recognition for its outstanding support of employees who also serve in the Iowa National Guard and Reserve. Prairie Farms Dairy was considered for this award based on a nomination from employee Bryan Raskie, who also serves in the Iowa Army National Guard.
The American Advertising Federation of Dubuque (AAF Dubuque) recently announced the 2020-2021 local advertising competition winners:
The Professional Best of Show was awarded to McCullough Creative for John Deere CES Booth. McCullough Creative’s John Deere CES Booth also won a Gold AAAward at the district competition and will compete at the national level.
The Student Best of Show Award went to Charlotte Rodewald at Clarke University.
The AAF Silver Medal Award went to Eric Wold of Clarke University.
Johanna Talarico of Heartland Financial was recognized as the Member of the Year.
Mariah Pellino of Clarke University was awarded the AAF Dubuque Student Scholarship.
For a list of winners, visit www.aafdbq.org/2020-2021-local-winners.