McCoy Construction & Forestry announced that John Deere has awarded the company as the 2020 winner of its Onyx Circle award.
The award honored McCoy Construction & Forestry as John Deere’s top performing construction and forestry dealership.
StackStone Wealth and Sigma Three Planning Group in Dubuque announced the private wealth advisory practices began operations as StackStone Wealth.
Dubuque-based Heartland Financial USA announced that it had completed a pair of large-scale acquisitions that expanded the company’s existing presence in Arizona and Texas.
Heartland acquired four Arizona banking centers from Johnson Bank, completing a deal that had initially been announced in June. Johnson’s Arizona branches had gross loans of approximately $150 million and deposits of about $400 million.
These four banking locations will now operate under the brand of Arizona Bank & Trust, a wholly owned subsidiary of Heartland.
Heartland also completed its previously announced acquisition of Texas-based AimBank, which boasts approximately $1.85 billion in total assets. AimBank merged with and into FirstBank & Trust, a Heartland subsidiary based in Lubbock, Texas.
The pair of acquisitions bring Heartland’s total assets to nearly $18 billion. The company now has more than 140 full-service banking locations operating in 12 states.