Dubuque Main Street distributes awards to 13 businesses, individuals Telegraph Herald Elizabeth Kelsey Author email Nov 10, 2022

Dubuque Main Street officials handed out their annual business awards. The winners were unveiled during the State of Main Awards Celebration, held at Hotel Julien Dubuque. The awards "signify excellence in downtown development in the areas of economic development, design, organization and promotion," an online event announcement states.

The following businesses and individuals were honored:

Best retail expansion: Jubeck New World Brewing, 115 W. 11th St.
Best new nightlife venue: Esther's Lounge, 123 Main St.
Best new retail: The Sorpresa Gifts, 269 Main St.
Best community-initiated project: Dubuque Food Pantry, 1310 White St.
Best visual merchandising: Fig Leaf, 345 Bluff St.
Best food service expansion: The Crepe Iron
Best downtown relocation: Origin Design, 137 Main St.
Best facade improvement: Mozena Realty Group, 1540 Central Ave.
Best total building rehab: Conlon Construction Co. for Kretschmer Lofts, 895 Washington St.
Best lower-level adaptive renovation: Steeple Square lower level, 101 E. 15th St.
Volunteer of the Year: Jennifer Atchison
Russ & Ruth Nash Cultural Corridor Award: Bryce Parks
Dan LoBianco Lifetime Achievement Award: Nelson Klavitter
