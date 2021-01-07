Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, Galena, Ill., received the Stella Award from North Star Meeting Group.
The resort earned a gold in the category for the Best Golf Resort in the Midwest for the second year in a row.
After spending more than two decades in its original location, a Dubuque optical business has found a new place to call home.
Eyedeal Optical moved to 2644 Pennsylvania Ave., taking up residence in a building that formerly housed the local Girl Scouts.
Owner Bob Pierce said there is plenty to like about the new location.
It offers more space than Eyedeal Optical’s previous office on John F. Kennedy Road, and gives Pierce the opportunity to own his storefront, rather than leasing it.
Eyedeal Optical offers examinations and provides contact lenses and glasses.
A Bellevue boat dealer and service shop recently earned a national award for its customer service.
Nicole Brenny, co-owner of Bob’s Marine, said the business was recently presented with an award from Ranger Boats, a prominent boat manufacturer based in Arkansas. Brenny explained that Ranger routinely offers customers a questionnaire after they purchase a boat, inviting them to rate their shopping experience.
The feedback on Bob’s Marine was so impressive that Ranger Boats awarded the Bellevue outfit with is Customer Satisfaction Index Award.
Brenny and her brother, Ryan Hutchcroft, recently became co-owners of the business. They share ownership with their mother, Deb, and father, Bob Hutchcroft, who has owned and operated the business for four decades.