wealth management company has new CEO

A Dubuque-headquartered trust and wealth management company has a new chief executive officer. Adam Claypool has been appointed CEO of First Community Trust, according to a press release. Claypool assumes the role Tuesday, Aug. 1. The company’s former CEO, John Gonner, announced his retirement earlier this summer after 22 years with the company. Claypool has nearly 30 years of experience in wealth management, investment banking and financial services leadership. Claypool has served on the First Community Trust board for the past four years.

Recommended for you

Tags