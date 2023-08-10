A Dubuque-headquartered trust and wealth management company has a new chief executive officer. Adam Claypool has been appointed CEO of First Community Trust, according to a press release. Claypool assumes the role Tuesday, Aug. 1. The company’s former CEO, John Gonner, announced his retirement earlier this summer after 22 years with the company. Claypool has nearly 30 years of experience in wealth management, investment banking and financial services leadership. Claypool has served on the First Community Trust board for the past four years.
New leadership named for health system division
Recommended for you
New leadership has been named for a division of a health system that operates hospitals in Dubuque and Dyersville.
Dr. Kurt Andersen will serve as MercyOne Eastern Iowa president, according to a press release. The division includes MercyOne Dubuque and MercyOne Dyersville medical centers.
MercyOne officials announced earlier this year that the health system was integrating with Davenport, Iowa-based Genesis Health System.
The release states that MercyOne developed a new operating model earlier this year as part of the integration. The operating model features western, central and eastern divisions.
Andersen will oversee all Genesis, Dubuque, Clinton and surrounding areas’ locations in his new role, which begins Aug. 1.
Other division presidents are Tom Clark, of the western division and Mike Wegner, of the central division. The three presidents will report to Bob Ritz, MercyOne CEO and president.
Kay Takes, current Eastern Iowa president, will retain her role as president of MercyOne Dubuque and report directly to Andersen.