Dubuque Main Street handed out its annual business awards.
The nine winners were unveiled during a virtual awards ceremony. The winners were:
Outstanding retail (expansion): The Midwest Girl, 898 Jackson St.
Outstanding hospitality-COVID-19 impacted development: Wicked Dame, 214 W. First St.
Best adaptive reuse: Marita Theisen Childcare Center at Steeple Square, 1584 White St.
Best total building rehabilitation: The Driftless, 168 E. 10th St.
Best facade improvement project: Central Avenue Mercantile, 1902 Central Ave.
Best public improvement project: City of Dubuque government for Central Avenue improvements.
Best upper story/rear facade development: CSM Consulting, 1838 Central Ave.
Best special event: United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States’ Over the Edge.
Best COVID-19 pivot (organization): Dubuque Farmers Market.
Greater Dubuque Development Corp. received a gold award for the community broadband expansion initiative for the category of Resiliency, Recovery and Mitigation from International Economic Development Council. Category submissions had to represent a successful recovery from a natural or manmade disaster or represent replicable measures undertaken to promote long-term resiliency in the event of future disaster.