WHKS & Co. received a 2021 Premier Award for Client Satisfaction from PSMJ Resources Inc. The Premier Award recognizes firms in the engineering, architecture, and construction industries that receive exceptional client service ratings.
And, the Des Moines Register awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor to WHKS & Co. Honorees are selected based on employee feedback.
The American Heart Association and American Stroke Association has recognized UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital with the The Joint Commission Primary Stroke Center Certification award. This is the fourth time Finley has received this award.
MercyOne announced it delivered improved quality health care and $7.5 million in savings to Medicare for the 2020 Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) performance year. MercyOne’s Population Health Services Organization improved care outcomes for approximately 87,298 Medicare beneficiaries with an average quality score of 97%.
MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. and Iowa First Bancshares Corp. jointly announced the execution of a definitive merger agreement providing for the acquisition of IOFB by MidWestOne.
Agri-Management Services and Aspen Grove Investments have changed its name to Growthland. There will be no change of ownership or of its core service area.
River City Logistics Incorporated (RCL) of Peosta, Iowa was nominated for the first time by the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) as Company of the Year.
Northeast Iowa Council Scouts has partnered with HODGE to distribute its record-breaking number of popcorn sale orders. This year, sales totaled more than $475,000
Medical Associates Health Plans received five out of five stars from both CMS and NCQA. Only 36 other medical plans have received a similar rating from CMS, and only seven others have five stars from NCQA.