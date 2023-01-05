”No matter how hard the past is, you can always begin again.” – Buddha
”Beginnings could happen more than once or in diverse ways.” – Rachel Joyce
”Be like the lotus: trust in the light, grow through the dirt, believe in new beginnings.” – Unknown
No matter what quote speaks to you regarding “new beginnings,” January always is the month we seek to start over, start something new or redo something old.
But for how long will this change last? This is an age-old challenge. Did you know that the second Friday in January (Jan. 13) is considered “National Quitters Day?” This day is when most people give up on their New Year’s resolution. After only two weeks.
Leadership experts have found one of the reasons for this is that we need clarity on what we want our results to be. We live with general goals because they are comfortable. For example,
• I want to lose weight.
• I want to stop eating sugar.
• I want to drink less alcohol.
Contrary to popular opinion, it’s easy to change habits if you do so based on science. Science says that success or failure is predicated on one thing: Mindset.
Here are three easy steps to create a new habit that will allow you to become the greatest version of yourself in 2023.
Pick a small action and be specific about it
Instead of “getting more exercise” as your goal, determine in your mind to walk 10,000 steps per day. In his book “The Slight Edge,” Jeff Olsen suggests that the Apollo Rocket that went to the moon was only on course 3% of the time. Small course corrections had to be made to achieve the desired outcome continuously. We are no different.
Create a new action to replace an old act
For example, If you already walk three times per day, add 10 minutes to every walk.
It would be best if you made this new action easy
You will quit if you get overwhelmed at the beginning of your journey. The easiest mile in a marathon is the first so remember the saying, “All’s well that begins well.”
We must realize the power of our self-talk while attempting to become the best version of ourselves. Give yourself grace and be your greatest advocate. There is enough negativity in the world already. Why add to it by telling ourselves toxic words? Remember, no one cares more for you than you.
Here is the final bit of advice for your success in 2023. Write your goals down. Psychologists say you are 42% more likely to accomplish your goals if you write them down and keep them in front of you.
You got this. Create a positive mindset, guard your self-talk and know I am cheering you on. Have a successful 2023.
