Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Dubuque and Benton, Wis.
A Dubuque bin store has moved to a new location, just next door to its original home.
DaaBIN Store is now located at 4470 Dodge St., right next to its previous location at 4482 Dodge St. The new location previously was NAPA Auto Parts, which moved to 4103 McDonald Drive last year.
The store’s reopening at the new building was held on Saturday.
“In the (previous) space, it’s a lot smaller,” said Stephanie Rainey, manager at the Dubuque DaaBIN Store. “After we opened, the fire marshal came through and our capacity limit was low. That was a hit to our business. We needed to let more people in at once. The new space is definitely quite a bit bigger than the old space.”
The previous location, which first opened in March of last year, had an capacity of 49 people, Rainey said. As of Tuesday, Rainey said the new store location had not yet gotten a occupency limit, but she expected it to be higher.
DaaBIN Store has 17 locations across Iowa, Wisconsin, North Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia, according to the DaaBIN Store’s website. Iowa has the most store locations with seven.
Products at the store — which range from electronics, toys to home goods — change weekly. Rainey said all of the products come from business liquidations, Amazon returns or store overstocks.
“We fill up all of our bins in no real order,” she said. “We just fill them all up, and the customers come in. We like to call it a treasure hunt. You never know what you’re going to get: laptops, air fryers.”
On Saturdays, all bin items are $9 no matter the item. Items decrease to $6 on Sundays, $3 on Mondays and $1 on Tuesdays. On Wednesdays, customers can fill a bag for $10.
Rainey said the new store location will increase from 42 bins to 50 bins, adding that the Dubuque community has generated a lot of excitement about the store.
“Dubuque has been a really good market for us,” she said. “That’s why we tried so hard to find a new building to fit more people in.”
DaaBIN Store is open in Dubuque from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. More information can be found at daabinstore.com or facebook.com/daabinstoredbq.
Benton woman opens new salon
A woman has opened a new spa in southwest Wisconsin.
Andrea Brink opened AB Designs Salon at 34 W. Main St. in Benton, near Benton State Bank, in February.
“It’s been fantastic,” Brink said. “I have a large following from clients I’ve had previously, and now it’s just growing. There’s been many new clients and new faces that have reached out and come into the salon. I’ve enjoyed meeting a lot of new, great people.”
Brink has worked as a hair stylist for 20 years, co-owning a salon in Platteville for about 11 of those years.
“I wanted to branch out on my own and be my own business and just be self-employed,” she said. “I live in Benton. We have family in the Cuba City area. Everybody is just super close.”
Brink said the Main Street space that now houses the salon has been multiple entities in the past, most recently the police station. Brink said her husband helped her transform the space into her salon.
Currently, Brink is the salon’s only stylist, offering haircuts, color and facial waxing. She added that she has a couple of rooms that she will potentially rent out in the future, potentially to a massage therapist or nail technician.
“I enjoy my quality time with my clients,” she said. “I love the fact that I can have one-on-one time with them now and have it be really relaxing. They’re not just clients. They’re an extension of my family.”
AB Designs Salon is open by appointment only on Monday through Friday, though requests can be made on Saturdays for special occasions. The salon can be reached at 608-732-7570 and found on Facebook.
Siblings open own businesses at same Dubuque location
A brother and sister have opened their own separate businesses under the same roof in Dubuque.
Austin and Josie Rowan both now operate businesses at 765 Cedar Cross Road. Austin has been operating a repair shop, Rowan’s Repair, since last summer. Josie opened a spa, Eternal Glow, last month.
“I decided to go to school for esthetics, and my brother bought the business at the same time,” Josie said. “We’re all super close, and we include each other in everything. He made the comment one day, ‘This is where all my stuff is going, and up here Josie is going to have her spot.’ I thought it sounded awesome.”
Austin, who works as a diesel mechanic, said he purchased the Cedar Cross Road property in April of last year. He said he decided to open his own repair shop after his mother was quoted thousands of dollars in repairs to her vehicle, and Austin was able to fix the issues himself.
“It’s actually been going really well,” he said. “I’ve got a few bigger companies that have been supporting me ever since I started. They bring me work consistently.”
Josie said her father and brother remodeled the upper portion of the building for her spa. Josie works as an esthetician, specializing in skin treatment, and hair and cosmetology services also are offered in the space. Josie said she hopes to add other services, such as massage therapy, over time.
“I’m excited to do it, and I love what I do,” she said. “I had a hard time figuring out what I wanted to do after high school. I wanted to love what I did, and I can stand behind this. Making people feel better about themselves, I love it.”
Austin said he is happy to see his sister thrive in her own venture.
“It’s awesome, just the fact that my sister’s going to have a good life and be taken care of,” he said. “She’s doing what she wants to do. She’s 20 years old with the whole world in front of her.”
Rowan’s Repair is open from 5 p.m. to midnight Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday through Monday. The business can be reached at 563-542-8659.
Eternal Glow is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Appointments can be booked online at eternal-glow-lcc.square.site.
