As the world’s largest professional network and most trusted social media platform, LinkedIn has been making some major updates for B2B consumers.
The goal is to make it easier for marketers to get the information they need to help influence or make decisions for their company. A prime example is the Product Page feature.
What are LinkedIn Product Pages?
LinkedIn Product Pages were rolled out to company pages last year. They can be accessed via the Product tab, which will be in the same area as the Jobs, Life and About tabs on a company page. The Product tab will have an organized list of Product Pages that people can click into to get more information about the tangible products (not services) your company sells.
Product Pages on LinkedIn are an in-platform hub for companies to share product information and drive leads. Businesses will have the opportunity to house a variety of content on these pages, including product descriptions, product endorsements, videos, customer testimonials and ratings and reviews.
Additionally, these pages can be used to drive leads with a custom call-to-action button, making it possible to download content offers, solicit product demonstrations or quotes, or request a consultation.
Why LinkedIn Product Pages are important
Research on B2B buyers shows that:
• 50% rely on LinkedIn as a tool during the decision-making process.
• 71% engage with blogs on LinkedIn during the buyer’s process.
• 49% engage with video during the buying process.
• 42% think case studies are the best way of demonstrating success.
• 75% prefer to work with recommendations from their professional network.
• They progress more than 70% of the way through the decision-making process before engaging with a sales rep.
Product Pages give your company the ability to provide information in the format your buyers are looking for — on the platform they’re using to conduct research as part of the decision-making process. With the move toward spending more time in the “anonymous phase” of the buyer’s journey, this feature to house information and drive leads is a game-changer.
Adopting LinkedIn Product Pages
Because Product Pages can be such a valuable tool for B2B buyers, this a great opportunity for your marketing and sales teams to collaborate on the content and offers being presented.
Once they are available for your business, LinkedIn will help populate your Product tab and Product Pages by curating information from your LinkedIn page and company website. This will make it easier for your team to optimize the page with product descriptions and use cases, customer features and rich media such as videos.
In addition to the new Product Pages feature, LinkedIn also confirmed that a Services Marketplace is on the horizon, which is great news for those B2B companies that don’t sell tangible products.