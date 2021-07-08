MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center has been recognized by Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield with a Blue Distinction Center+ designation in the area of maternity care as part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program.
The designation recognizes medical facilities that have been shown to deliver quality specialty care.
Manorcare Health Services has been recognized as a 2021 recipient of the Bronze — Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) for its commitment to improving the lives of residents through quality care.
The National Quality Award program is a three-level process that is reviewed and judged against a set of nationally recognized standards.
Owner/Broker Heather Hickie announced the opening of Realty ONE Group Key City. The new office will be located at 5070 Asbury Road, Suite 8.