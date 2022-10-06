Robotics and automation, 3D printing, virtual reality and simulation, and emerging information management technologies are transforming industry nationally and throughout Iowa.

Industry 4.0 is here and Iowa, universities, community colleges and workforce agencies are investing in these advanced technologies to provide industry with resources to become more competitive, stay relevant and advance with the times — locally and globally.

Wendy Mihm-Herold, Ph.D., is vice President of business and community solutions at Northeast Iowa Community College.

