Building permits issued in Dubuque County in August, with values of at least $50,000:
Single Family Houses Detached
EKM LLC, 2079 Sky Blue Drive, $250,000.
Swift Construction Inc., 332 Stone Valley Road, $260,000.
Single Family Houses Attached
Derby Grange LLC, 3441 Wagon Wheel Lane, $225,000.
Derby Grange LLC, 3443 Wagon Wheel Lane, $225,000.
Stores and Customer Services
Neuses, Richard C. & Kathy J., 1672 Central Ave., $95,000. Construct a new 43’ x 50’8” steel building on concrete foundation over existing building.
Other Nonresidential Buildings
Midwest Car Washes LLC, 4860 Asbury Road, $1,600,000. Construct new building for car wash.
Additions, Alterations, and Conversions — Residential
C3 Investments Trust, 1834 Creek Wood Drive, $150,000.
Torrent Property Management, 245 Pear St., $50,000.
Additions, Alterations and Conversions — Nonresidential and Nonhousekeeping
SLB Real Estate Investors Phase II LC, 3243 Kennedy Circle, $340,000. Construct an addition for drive-thru service for Panera Bread.
Dubuque Assembly of God Inc., 3939 Pennsylvania Ave., $88,000. Construct a telecommunications equipment shelter to be placed at site along with generator to support equipment.
The Archdiocese of Dubuque, 1235 Mount Loretta, $88,000. Construct a telecommunications equipment shelter to be placed at site along with generator to support equipment.
The Archdiocese of Dubuque, 1235 Mount Loretta, $56,803. Install new partition wall assemblies, wood door restoration, and new bathrooms for Vianney House located on the 4th floor.
Plaza 20 Inc., 2600 Dodge St., $240,821. Remove and replace 47,034 sf of rubber roof on old K-Mart Building.