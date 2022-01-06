Honkamp Krueger & Co. has acquired Oshkosh, Wis.-based Nigl Accounting LLP. “We’ve been serving clients in Wisconsin for over 20 years. Partnering with another established Wisconsin firm was a natural step in our firm’s growth,” Greg Burbach Honkamp Krueger’s CEO, said in a press release. “Nigl Accounting LLP’s management and staff are innovative and client-focused and will be a great match for our culture at HK.” Chuck Nigl, former partner of Nigl Accounting LLP, is now a partner with HK. MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center received two awards from the American Heart Association: The Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Quality Achievement Award; and the Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award.
Newsweek Magazine has ranked MidWestOne Bank among their 2022 America’s Best Banks list. Newsweek has also called them “Best Small Bank in Iowa.”
The City of Dubuque recently received a financial reporting accolade for the 33rd consecutive year.
The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded Dubuque a certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting.
The certificate recognizes Dubuque’s comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020.
The release states that the certificate is the highest form of recognition for governmental accounting and financial reporting.