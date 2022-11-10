btjohntschohl

John Tschohl

 Contributed

One of the major weaknesses of most organizations is top management’s lack of a service strategy.

They fail to realize the strategic opportunity on how to use superior service as a vehicle to build market share and market dominance. That is why I wrote the book, “Relentless.”

John Tschohl is the founder and president of the Service Quality Institute.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.