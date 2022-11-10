Todd Link

One of the most vexing challenges for modern business is the concept of creating sustainable competitive advantage. Look no further than the S&P 500.

Companies had an average time on the index of 90 years in 1935, 32 years in 1965 and less than 18 years today. The implication? As consumer behavior shifts at a rapidly accelerating pace, so, too, must companies retool and reimagine to remain relevant. Without relevancy, a precipitous decline is in order.

Todd J. Link is the chief risk officer at Dupaco Community Credit Union in Dubuque.

