Every few years, we are party to predictions on the future of money. These conversations typically coincide with innovation in the payments world.

Checks at one time were believed to largely replace cash. Later, it was forecasted that credit and debit cards would, for all intents and purposes, would eliminate the need for cash. Some have noted that the development of person-to-person payments (Venmo, for example), cryptocurrency and digital wallets also would eliminate the need for cash.

Todd J. Link is the chief risk officer at Dupaco Community Credit Union in Dubuque.

