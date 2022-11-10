BT Kathie Rotz new

Kathie Rotz

 Contributed

Old habits within the workplace have found a resurgence in the mainstream media. Although this phenomenon always has existed, it has found a trendy, new name.

“Quiet quitting,” as it is lovingly called, is when a worker has decided to limit their job output to only items strictly listed within their job description. Workers who adopt this practice love the phrase, “That’s not my job.”

Kathie Rotz is an executive leadership coach and speaker with Unity Consulting and the author of “You Have Superpowers” online learning program.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.