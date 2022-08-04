Building permits issued in Dubuque County in April with values of at least $50,000:
Single-family houses
• Koneru, Sudhir Trust Agreement, 1214 Timber-Hyrst Court, $1,000,000.
• A&B Lawn Care and Property Management LLC, 546 Sapphire Circle, $450,000.
Chad Ellis Construction, 4476 Sickle Lane, $465,000.
D. Wingate Real Estate, 3545 Eastgate Court, $209,000.
D. Wingate Real Estate, 3551 Eastgate Court, $209,000.
D. Wingate Real Estate, 2559 Eastgate Court, $209,000.
D. Wingate Real Estate, 2565 Eastgate Court, $209,000.
Other nonresidential buildings
• The Estates of Dubuque, 4520 Ewing Drive, $1,098,900. Construct a 6,554-square-foot commercial building to be used as a clubhouse for Vintage Estates.
Additions, alterations
and conversions-residential
• Timothy D. and Mary Beth Althaus, 1780 Plymouth Court, $180,000. Remove existing two-car garage and build larger, two-car garage with bonus room above, and make other household improvements.
• Levi J. and Tara M. Sweeney, 1840 Horizon Court, $90,000. Construct a single-story addition on the back of existing home with a screened deck with stairs.
Marde Enterprises, 900 Central Ave., $90,000. Renovation of second floor for a dwelling unit.
Timothy P. and Sara R. Newlin, 300 Fremont Ave., $300,000. Construct a new addition of living space and a garage to existing house.
Laura B. Chapman, 985 Prince Phillip Drive, $55,000. Remove existing deck, install new deck and add screen room to deck.
Stickney Family Trust, 196 Julien Dubuque Drive, $100,000. Foundation repair and egress window.
Clyde P. and Tina M. Mihalakis Declaration of Trust, 2500 U.S. 52 S., $180,000. Construct a 756-square-foot, single-story addition on back side of house.
Additions, alterations and conversation-nonresidential and nonhousekeeping
Kohl’s Department Stores, Inc., 2595 Northwest Arterial, $294,000. Partial interior remodel and partial front entrance remodel.
Dubuque Community School District, 2300 Chaney Road, $1,443,700. Remodel kitchen space for new kitchen equipment.
Otto A LLC, 2045 Kerper Blvd., $101,150. Bathroom remodel for Eagle Window & Door Manufacturing.
Holy Spirit Parish, 2981 Central Ave., $70,100. Install prefinished metal wall panels.
University of Dubuque, 1994 Grace St., $107,500. Lower level buildout for University of Dubuque Health Center.
Cottingham & Butler, 800 Main St., $60,000. Renovation of kitchenette on the fourth floor.
Klauer Manufacturing, 1185 Roosevelt St., $289,650. New sprinkler system for addition.
MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, $145,000. Extend existing sprinkler system for new addition and relocate sprinklers.
Dubuque Food Pantry, 1310 White St., $162,632. Renovation of a single-story commercial building.
Bethany Home, 1005 Lincoln Ave., $200,000. Remodel portion of second floor along with resident room and meds room for nursing home.
Laufenberg & Larson Properties LLC, 305 W. 16th St., $108,000. Sidewalk ramp, windows and gutter repair.
University of Dubuque, 1000 N. Algona St., $3,470,898. Interior renovation of Severance Hall.
Sam’s Real Estate Business Trust, 4400 Asbury Road, $50,000. Construct a new sushi tenant island for Sam’s Club.
Kennedy Mall, 555 John F. Kennedy Road, $282,667. Remove and replace roofing for seven units.
Commercial foundation only
D. Wingate Real Estate, 3545 Eastgate Court, $50,000. Foundation for a four-unit residential townhouse building.
Additions of residential garages and carports
Chad M. and Bridget A. Hamilton, 72 Fremont Ave., $80,000. Construct a detached garage.
