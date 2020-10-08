A Mindful Journey opens
A Mindful Journey, a collective of independent Mental Health practitioners, has opened shared office space at Plaza 20, Dubuque.
It has announced the following affiliations:
Jessica Caine, ARNP, PMHNP and Mindy Roberts, ARNP, PMHNP, have opened private practices.
Patty Ochs, LISW, Laura Rank, LMHC, NCC, CCMHC, and Shana Hackett, LMHC, provide individual therapy services for children, adolescents and adults.
Rich Corfman, LISW, offers counseling to those 12 and older, along with couples counseling. Mindy Noble, LMHC, offers individual therapy to children, adolescents and adults as well as couples counseling.
Honkamp recognized
A Dubuque-based accounting business earned multiple accolades in an annual report that identifies the nation’s top firms.
INSIDE Public Accounting recently identified Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C. as the fifth fastest-growing firm in the country, based on an analysis that focused solely on organic growth. A separate ranking was produced for those that expanded via merger and acquisition.
Meanwhile, Honkamp Krueger also was named a “Best of the Best” firm, a distinction based on performance in management, growth and strategic vision.
INSIDE Public Accounting has been releasing annual rankings for 30 years and many in the industry keep a close eye on the results.
Honkamp Krueger CEO Greg Burbach believes the firm’s inclusion makes a positive statement.
“I think it sends the message that we’re progressive, we have great relationships with our clients and we have some of the best people in the industry working for us,” Burbach said.
The origins of the firm date back to 1947. In 1985, the name of the firm was changed to Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C., reflecting the names of Arnie Honkamp and Al Krueger.
Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C. now employs 250 people overall, with approximately 150 of those workers based in Dubuque.
Camo truck campaign winners
BARD Materials announced the winners of its 2020 Camo Truck Campaign:
• Benefit the Vets, an organization that organizes an annual concert in Worthington, Iowa.
• Teufelhund Veterans Group, based out of Anamosa, Iowa.
• The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 39-3, based out of Garber, Iowa.