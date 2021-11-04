Opening Doors has received a Core Grant from the Iowa Women’s Foundation. The grant is awarded to Iowa organizations that address one of the six critical barriers facing Iowa women and girls: employment, child care, housing, education/training, transportation and mentoring.
A Dubuque restaurant has started on a sizable expansion that is sure please its youthful customers.
Pizza Ranch has kicked off a renovation that will add 2,250 square feet to its location at 2020 Radford Road.
Manager Tony Powers said the new space will feature a gaming area, where players can earn tickets and redeem them for prizes. The new space also will include a pair of new party rooms that can be rented out for occasions such as birthday parties.
Powers noted that many other Pizza Ranch locations recently added similar kid-friendly amenities, including locations in Marion, North Liberty and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
A mother-daughter duo that previously operated a community retail space on Central Avenue soon will open their business in a different part of downtown Dubuque.
Alice Klinkhammer and her mother, Vickie, will open Mercantile on Main at 962 Main St. in November. The pair formerly oversaw Central Avenue Mercantile, a community retail space at 1902 Central Ave.
Alice explained that the Mercantile on Main will place a strong emphasis on local makers and products.
Similar to the space on Central Avenue, Mercantile on Main will offer booth spaces to tri-state vendors looking to sell their wares. The product selection will include everything from stained glass and paintings, to wreaths and flower arrangements.