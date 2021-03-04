Dubuque Bank and Trust, through its parent company, Heartland Financial USA Inc., has been named a “Forbes Best Bank 2021.”
In its annual review of the largest publicly traded banks and thrifts, Forbes ranked Heartland Financial USA Inc. 52nd among a nationwide group of 100 leading banking organizations with assets ranging from $9 billion to more than $2 trillion.
A pair of companies with a total of four southwest Wisconsin locations have been combined into a new entity.
A.Y. McDonald recently announced it had combined S.K. Plastic Molding and Non-Metallic Components to create a new company known as McDonald Plastic Molding.
S.K. Plastic Molding has locations in Darlington and Monroe. It was founded in 1985 and acquired by A.Y. McDonald in 2004.
Founded in 1992, Non-Metallic Components has locations in Cuba City and Poynette. A.Y. McDonald acquired it in 2018.
All four locations will proceed with “business as usual,” according to a press release. However, the company names and logos will be transitioned to reflect the McDonald Plastic Molding moniker.