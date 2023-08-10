Thrivent
Buy Now

Financial advisor Jennifer Kreeb works on her computer at Thrivent in Dubuque.

 Jessica Reilly

Thrivent is a financial advising company with a twist: It stems from and incorporates historically Lutheran ideals.

Jennifer Kreeb is part of the leadership team at Thrivent, and she has seen the company with its philosophy grow during her tenure. She has been part of a mission — both financial and philosophical — that the company’s clients appreciate.

Recommended for you

Tags