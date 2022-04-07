A Dubuque clothing store has closed and will open as a shop for new mothers, though the business will remain in the same family.
HJ’s Fashion Emporium closed at the end of February. Next month, the space at 241 Main St. will open again as Momerella, which will be a one-stop shop for new mothers looking for clothes and other items.
“It’s hard to have a newborn,” said Momerella owner Anna Meadows. “It shouldn’t be hard to get dressed. So, this will be one location where you can go to shop and find resources as a new mom.”
HJ’s Fashion Emporium was owned by Anna’s mother, Terri Meadows. The family also owns three stores in Galena, Ill. — Honest John’s Trading Post, Honest John’s Emporium and Union Leather.
Terri said she decided it was time to step back from HJ’s Emporium as owner. She now will take on an administrator role for all four family stores.
In the first few weeks of opening, Anna said she plans to be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. to see what times work best for moms to shop. She added that Momerella also will have curbside pickup and delivery options.
A Guttenberg business has reopened under a new name and owner.
Hometown Designs, 602 S. River Park Drive, reopened last month with Andrea Moser as owner. The store focuses on screenprinted and embroidered items.
The business previously was called Guttenberg Embroidery & More. Moser said the business was started in the 1990s and has been at the River Park Drive location since the early 2000s.
As the business transitioned to new hands, Moser said, the building’s owners wanted to take the opportunity to renovate the space. Moser also decided to change the name to coincide with its new owner and updated space.
Foodie Garage Eatery, 1091 University Ave., has made a list of the top 10 burger joints in Iowa for the second year in a row, according to a press release from Iowa Cattlemen’s Association.
The Dubuque restaurant also made the top 10 list in 2021.
Online nominations for the state’s best burger were accepted by Iowa Beef Industry Council and Iowa Cattlemen’s Association, the release states.
The top 10 restaurants will be visited by a panel of anonymous judges. The 2022 Iowa’s Best Burger will be announced May 3 as part of May Beef Month.