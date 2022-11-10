Stonehill Communities received the 2022 Excellence in the Workplace Award from LeadingAge Iowa.
LeadingAge also recognized Stonehill Administrator, Peggy Stockel, with the 2022 Award of Honor.
Crescent Community Health Center received the Gold Health Center Quality Leader, Access Enhancer, Health Disparities Reducer, Advancing Health Information Technology (HIT) for Quality, and Patient Centered Medical Home badges from the Health Resources and Services Administration.
The American College of Cardiology named UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 “Best Hospitals” guidebook.
Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C., a Top 10 Midwest CPA and business advisory group, has changed its name to Honkamp, P.C.
“We are very excited about our new look. In celebration of the firm’s 75-year anniversary and to stay modern and relevant with industry and marketplace trends, we decided to revitalize the appearance and feel of our brand. Although we have a new name and logo, the way we do business remains the same,” Greg Burbach, CEO, said in a press release.
The firm was founded as an accounting and bookkeeping company in 1947 by John and Peg Law. In 1985, Arnie Honkamp took over the firm revising the name to Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C. to reflect the names of shareholders Arnie Honkamp and Al Krueger.
