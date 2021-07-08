DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A Dubuque-based company known for serving the trucking industry soon will open a new location in Dyersville.
Truck Country plans to open a truck parts and service center at 1551 15th Ave. SE this summer, according to Jennifer Hornsby, marketing director for Truck Country’s parent company, McCoy Group.
She said the additional location will allow the business to meet growing demand and provide added convenience for existing customers in that portion of Dubuque County.
Truck Country continues to operate a location at 3201 U.S. 61 in Dubuque. That location also conducts truck sales, a service that won’t be offered in Dyersville, Hornsby said.
She said Truck Country aims to hire eight to 12 people to work at the Dyersville location. These hires will include a wide variety of positions, such as service technicians and parts personnel.
A Dubuque-based trucking company has announced its acquisition of a Minnesota-based business.
Hirschbach Motor Lines is acquiring Lessors Inc.
Hirschbach officials wrote in a press release that they expect their driver/operator base to expand from 2,200 to 2,400 after the acquisition.
“We’re very excited to welcome the Lessor drivers along with their mechanics and office staff to the Hirschbach family,” Brad Pinchuk, CEO of Hirschbach, said in the release. “It’s an organization I’ve admired for decades.”
With the acquisition, Hirschbach officials will be able to expand freight capacity and offer additional services.
Two southwest Wisconsin businesses were finalists in an economic development contest.
Foundation Fitness & Nutrition, located in Darlington, and The Sweet Tooth, located in Prairie du Chien, will receive $1,500 each in the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.’s Downtown Pitch Contest, according to a press release.
The release states that existing businesses or would-be entrepreneurs from Wisconsin’s 35 Main Street and 77 Connect Community program districts were invited to submit ideas to the contest. Applications consisted of written responses and a five-minute video explaining their idea.
Regional judging panels selected three finalists from each of four geographic regions of the state.
Foundation Fitness & Nutrition has experienced rapid growth, delivering locally-sourced meals to multiple southwestern Wisconsin communities. The business seeks to establish a dedicated kitchen and storefront and add a refrigerated truck to continue to expand capacity.
The Sweet Tooth owners hope to expand the candy shop into a larger storefront within Prairie du Chien’s downtown.
A Waukesha business, Chef Pam’s Kitchen, placed first in the competition and will receive $10,000.
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Two innovation labs are set to open in the tri-state area by this fall.
Eric Dregne, innovation lab director for Creative Adventure Lab, confirmed that plans are being finalized to open a new lab in Dyersville in the Schuster Building at the intersection of First Avenue East and Third Street Northeast.
The lab will function as a co-working space for remote workers and business startups, as well as offer business coaching and meeting spaces.
Dregne said another innovation lab in Monticello, Iowa, is currently under construction and also should be open sometime this fall. That lab will be located at 101 E. First St.