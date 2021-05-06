According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, there are nearly 30 million small businesses in the country. Many of them are started by entrepreneurs who have an idea or a dream but might not necessarily know what it takes to start or keep a business going.
The good news is that the skills needed to do just that can be learned along the way. Taking the time to learn what they are and adopt them will help entrepreneurs to be more successful with their business ventures.
“Nobody knows everything right from the start, but if you are willing to learn along the way, then you will have no problem gaining the skills you need to be successful,” said Sara Khoudary, founder of Entrepreneurs of Success and the Mentor Momentum Community, in a press release. “Entrepreneurs are a special group of people who are usually willing to do what it takes to see their business through.”
Having the skills it takes to be successful can make running a business easier and keep it less stressful.
It also can make it easier to find your way around challenges that arise, such as those we have had to deal with during the last year with the pandemic. Not having important skills can leave entrepreneurs feeling overwhelmed, stressed and stuck where they are.
Here are five skills every new entrepreneur needs, as well as tips on how to get them:
Communication skills
Being able to effectively communicate is essential in every business, whether you are selling to the public or other businesses. Improve upon your business communication skills by reading books on the topic, taking an online class or joining a group such as your local Toastmasters.
Stress management
Being an entrepreneur can be stressful. If you don’t do something to manage the stress, then you may quickly become burned out or it can lead to health issues. Do something regularly that helps you reduce stress, such as meditation, hiking, exercising, journaling, etc.
Patience
Not everything is going to happen overnight. Even the most successful businesses take time to grow. Overnight successes usually have years under their foundation before they suddenly take off. Learn patience by being mindful and celebrating the small milestones. It’s important to realize that things take time, and to focus more on the progress being made along the way.
Networking abilities
When you have a solid network, you will be able to get advice from others. A mentor or group of people that you can turn to with questions, to vent to, or to hear advice from can be golden. Find a mentor or join at least one group that will put you in touch with others who are successful.
Hiring abilities
Many entrepreneurs need to hire people, but they are not familiar with such a task. Hiring the right people will make a huge difference in your business and can be the difference between thriving and diving. Learn hiring skills by reading books, discussing it with mentors, and attending conferences on the topic.