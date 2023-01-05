I have been in the executive search business for more than 37 years. Through the years, I have learned to interview candidates using behavioral based questions to determine if a candidate is qualified as a potential fit for a search I am conducting for my clients.

In addition to interviewing candidates, we ask them to take a series of tests and assessments that are reviewed by our psychologist to gain greater insight into each person’s capacities as well as personality and emotional intelligence. This process was developed to help our clients in hiring the best fit for their opportunity.

Dan Portes is chairman and chief executive officer of Davenport, Iowa-based Management Resource Group, Ltd.

