Eagle Point Solar was recognized by Solar Power World, an online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology, as No. 165 on its 2022 Top Solar Contractors list.
This entity has a vision to provide its members and communities with solutions to improve financial health, address the shortage of affordable housing and sustain the environment. The foundation also offers a suite of family financial wellness tools called MoneyRight.
Tucker Freight Lines was recognized as the 2022 Top Woman-Owned Business by Women in Trucking.
Spahn & Rose Lumber Co. has entered an agreement to buy Still Lumber Co., a building materials supplier in Conyers, Ga.
“Still Lumber is a natural fit with Spahn & Rose,” Spahn & Rose CEO Dave Davis said in a press release. “Like Spahn & Rose, Still Lumber has a long history of providing quality, expert service to contractor and homeowner customers. We’re proud to have Still Lumber join the Spahn & Rose family.”
Still Lumber was founded in 1946 and services the Atlanta area. Its customers include “contractors, builders, remodelers, homeowners and Georgia film and TV studios,” the release states.
The acquisition marks Spahn & Rose’s second recent major addition of a Georgia-based business. In August 2021, Spahn & Rose purchased the Marietta-based Metro Building Products.
The American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR) has recertified UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital’s Cardiac Rehabilitation department. The certification is for three years.
