MercyOne honored
MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center has been named to the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list.
This is the second consecutive year the hospital has been recognized as one of the top performing hospitals in the U.S.
The center also has received a five-star rating for 2021 from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. MercyOne Dubuque is one of 455 hospitals nationwide and one of three in the MercyOne system that received a five-star ranking.
Theisen child care center awarded
The Marita Theisen Childcare Center at Steeple Square has been awarded Level 4 of the Iowa Quality Rating System by the Iowa Department of Human Services.
Elkader hospital ranked
MercyOne Elkader (Iowa) Medical Center has ranked among the 20 highest critical access hospitals in the county.
The rankings were announced by the National Rural Health Association. The facility scored best among CAHs for Best Practice Recipients — Patient Satisfaction.
Fundraising group earns honor
The Association of Fundraising Professionals Greater Tristate Chapter has been named a 2021 Ten Star GOLD Chapter.
AFP honors chapters with the award for performing specific activities designed to increase professionalism within fundraising and public awareness of the importance of philanthropy. Less than 20 perfect of AFP’s professional chapters earn the award.
GDDC awarded
Greater Dubuque Development Corp. received two first place awards during the Mid-America Economic Development Council’s virtual presentation of the 2020 Economic Development awards.
GDDC received the awards in the large market division for Workforce Development and Economic Impact Deal of the Year.
The Workforce Development award is in recognition of GDDC’s college recruitment strategy, while the Economic Impact Deal of the Year recognized GDDC’s part in bringing Duluth Trading Company and Crown Cork & Seal to Dubuque.