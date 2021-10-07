News of record Oct 7, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! Building permits issued in Dubuque County in August with values of at least $50,000:Single-family housesDubuque SouthPoint LLC, 1386 Cedar Trail Dr., $520,000.Dubuque South Pointe LLC, 2455 Summit Hill Dr., $360,000.PK Construction, 1260 Cherry Ridge Ct., $550,000.Additions, alterations and conversions — residentialFrancis James and Molly Anne Kolf, 114 Princeton Place, $50,000. Construct a 16x15 single story addition for a master bathroom on the back side of home.Jesse D. McIntyre Trust, 444 Angella St., $69,000. Remove and replace roofing.Additions, alterations and conversions — nonresidential and nonhousekeepingMetx LLC, 1690 Elm St., $50,000. Framing of exterior walls and drywall for outbuilding.Hy-Vee Inc., 400 S. Locust St., $250,000. Interior remodel of Hy-Vee for new Wahlburger’s — kitchen addition and cooking equipment.TSD Building Partnership LLP, 4025 Westmark Dr., $70,000. Install sprinkler system in new building — Grand River Medical Group.Menard Inc. Corporate Accounting, 5200 Westside Dr., $900,000. Expanding mezzanine and some interior remodeling.Lambro Dubuque LLC, 2395 Arterial, $250,000. Construction of a canopy addition to be used for Hy-Vee’s online grocery pick-up.Asbury Shops LLC, 2445 NW Arterial, $260,000. Interior build out for new retail store — Buff City Soap.Roosevelt West LLC, 1865 Radford Road, $81,000. Install new sprinkler system in three-story apartment building.Industrial buildingsMBMSD, LLC — Giese Manufacturing, 1510 Innovation Dr., $1,488,330. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Trending Today 4 local women honored at Telegraph Herald's Salute to Women Dubuque meth dealer sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Police: Man arrested for summer chase 40 mph over limit in Dubuque Prep football: Southwestern cancels rest of season, next year in flux Ask Amy: Relationship is in receivership