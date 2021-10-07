Building permits issued in Dubuque County in August with values of at least $50,000:

Single-family houses

Dubuque SouthPoint LLC, 1386 Cedar Trail Dr., $520,000.

Dubuque South Pointe LLC, 2455 Summit Hill Dr., $360,000.

PK Construction, 1260 Cherry Ridge Ct., $550,000.

Additions, alterations and conversions — residential

Francis James and Molly Anne Kolf, 114 Princeton Place, $50,000. Construct a 16x15 single story addition for a master bathroom on the back side of home.

Jesse D. McIntyre Trust, 444 Angella St., $69,000. Remove and replace roofing.

Additions, alterations and conversions — nonresidential and nonhousekeeping

Metx LLC, 1690 Elm St., $50,000. Framing of exterior walls and drywall for outbuilding.

Hy-Vee Inc., 400 S. Locust St., $250,000. Interior remodel of Hy-Vee for new Wahlburger’s — kitchen addition and cooking equipment.

TSD Building Partnership LLP, 4025 Westmark Dr., $70,000. Install sprinkler system in new building — Grand River Medical Group.

Menard Inc. Corporate Accounting, 5200 Westside Dr., $900,000. Expanding mezzanine and some interior remodeling.

Lambro Dubuque LLC, 2395 Arterial, $250,000. Construction of a canopy addition to be used for Hy-Vee’s online grocery pick-up.

Asbury Shops LLC, 2445 NW Arterial, $260,000. Interior build out for new retail store — Buff City Soap.

Roosevelt West LLC, 1865 Radford Road, $81,000. Install new sprinkler system in three-story apartment building.

Industrial buildings

MBMSD, LLC — Giese Manufacturing, 1510 Innovation Dr., $1,488,330.

