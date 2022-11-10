The baby boomer exit from the workforce has been expected for the past 10 years with an estimated two million leaving the workforce per year — but no one could have predicted the United States going into a pandemic, escalating numbers to three million baby boomers leaving in 2020 and approximately 11 million employees leaving for various reasons.

Experts predicted that by 2025, most of the boomers, many among the highest educated employees, would retire and take with them a wealth of knowledge as they vacated higher level professional and technical positions. According to Georgetown University Center on Education and Workforce data, by 2031, 40% of jobs will require at least a bachelor’s degree and the remainder two years of education, apprenticeships or certificates.

Wendy Mihm-Herold, Ph.D., is vice president of business and community solutions at Northeast Iowa Community College.

