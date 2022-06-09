Companies want — and need — employees who are indispensable and extraordinary. Those are the employees who will drive the business and, in the process, become more than they ever thought they could be.
Employees who are indispensable and extraordinary don’t wait for instructions or directions. They figure out what needs to be done and they do it. They generate ideas. They think outside the box. They don’t become complacent in their roles. They make a difference in everything they do. Do you want to become one of those employees?
Overcoming Fear to be Extraordinary
In order to become indispensable and extraordinary, you must overcome some obstacles. Fear is one of them. Simply put, fear takes away your power. It confines you to the safety of the status quo. It prevents you from becoming what you can be. Fear keeps you from moving forward, following your dreams and achieving your goals.
Many employees are afraid to fail. They don’t recognize that, in order to succeed, they must be willing to fail — and that with failure come valuable lessons.
Once you conquer fear, you’ll be on your way to becoming more successful than you have ever thought you could be. Identify your fears. Then analyze them, dissect them and develop a plan to overcome them.
Overcoming Self-Imposed Limitations to be Extraordinary
Self-imposed limitations are another obstacle to becoming indispensable and extraordinary. They are restrictive; they limit what you can accomplish. They keep you from believing in yourself.
For example, you might think you aren’t smart enough to do something or that no one would care what you have to say. Or you might think you don’t have enough time or money to do something such as earning an advanced degree.
You must be willing to step outside your comfort zone. Identify your self-imposed limitations then attack them one by one. The most successful people in the world are great examples of overcoming self-imposed limitations. You can learn much by reading their stories. What challenges did they face on the road to success? How did they overcome those challenges? Make their stories your story.
Know Your Career Goals on Becoming Extraordinary
Set goals. Where do you want to go in life — and how do you plan to get there? Use that desired destination to get you to where you want to be. Your goals must be specific and measurable. What action does each goal require? How will you know when you’ve reached a goal?
Set a timeline for each goal. For example, don’t merely say you want to make more money. Be specific about what that means and why it’s important to you.
It’s better to say that, within a year, you want to be making 15 percent more than you are making now. That goal is specific and measurable.
Extraordinary People Seek Constructive Feedback
Seek constructive feedback that will enable you to understand what you are doing and how you are doing it. Ask for input from your managers and co-workers, maybe even from a few trusted clients and customers.
Use that feedback to conduct a self-assessment that will identify your talents and deficiencies and to develop a plan to move forward.
Ongoing Professional Development Benchmarks Extraordinary People
Never stop learning — it’s a fundamental activity to realizing success. If you fail to learn, you fail to grow; it’s as simple as that.
Identify opportunities within your organization — including tuition reimbursement — or through outside sources that will allow you to improve your education, enhance your skill set and energize your passion.
Doing so doesn’t have to cost a fortune. You can take online courses, read books on personal development, attend seminars and lectures, and get involved in mentoring or training programs that match the actions you need to take to achieve your goals.
Extraordinary People are Opportunity Focused
Employees who are indispensable and extraordinary seek out opportunities and recognize them when they arise. They take advantage of those opportunities to improve their skills, positions and future prospects. You can be one of those employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.