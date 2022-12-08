Building permits issued in Dubuque County in September with values of at least $50,000:
Additions, alterations
and conversions — residential
- Jason T. Benson and Poppy R. Conlon, 450 Moore Heights, $52,000. Replace siding.
- Timothy B. and Abigail C. Wood, 977 Cleveland Ave., $55,000. Interior remodel due to fire in part of duplex.
Additions, alterations and conversions — nonresidential
and nonhousekeeping
- Rousselot Dubuque Inc., 2350 Kerper Blvd., $500,000. Construct a 2,020-square-foot addition for a boiler room.
- City of Dubuque, 1805 Central Ave., $219,765. Interior remodel of the second floor of a two-story building.
- Conlon Development LLC, 1100 Rockdale Road, $100,033. Remove and replace roofing and coverboard, install new steel edging and counter flashing at stone pillar.
- Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave., $221,550. Install a new fire alarm system throughout hospital.
- Thompson Truck & Trailer LLC, 6800 Boulder Brook Ct., $71,675. Install sprinkler system in new commercial building.
Additions of residential garages
and carports
• Cheever Family Trust, 900 Kelly Lane, $80,000. Construct an attached garage.
Building permits issued in Dubuque County in October with values of at least $50,000:
Single-family houses
Merrick Construction & Development Corp., 3648 Wagon Wheel Lane, $450,000.
EXM LLC, 2034 Sky Blue Drive, $320,000.
EXM LLC, 2024 Sky Blue Drive, $310,000.
Nick Meyer Construction LLC, 3494 Wagon Wheel Lane, $350,000.
Nick Meyer Construction LLC, 3492 Wagon Wheel Lane, $350,000.
Derby Grange LLC, 3606 Wagon Wheel Lane, $360,000.
Derby Grange LLC, 3608 Wagon Wheel Lane, $360,000.
Office, bank and professional buildings
Collins Community Credit Union, 255 John F. Kennedy Road, $8,499,694. Construct a three-story commercial building.
Other nonresidential buildings
Jennifer M. Schope, 1550 Justin Lane, $140,000. Construct a pool house and an in-ground swimming pool.
Additions, alterations, conversions — residential
Alex Dixon and Toi Yindra, 251 Hidden Oaks Court, $325,000. Finish unfinished portion of basement and remodel three-season room, kitchen, laundry and bathroom.
Virtual Velocity LLC, 1199 Central Ave., $180,000. Install insulation and drywall in 14 apartments, remove and replace roofing and install new windows.
Additions, alterations
and conversions — nonresidential and nonhousekeeping
LBH Arterial Development LLC, 2055 Holliday Drive, $133,159. Interior build-out for Hotworx Fitness Studio.
Industrial 20 Development, 8480 Old Highway Road, $100,000. Interior office build-out for Industrial 20 condo building.
Convenience Store Investments, 2035 John F. Kennedy Road, $100,000. Construct an addition for a cooler/freezer and kitchen remodel for Kwik Trip.
Dreamland 126 LLC, 1692 Asbury Road, $60,000. Remove and replace roof, siding and windows.
Loras College, 1450 Alta Vista St., $400,000. Interior remodel of existing lounge space into multi-purpose gathering space for Beckman Hall Chapel.
Additions of residential garages
and carports
Engling Family Trust, 2560 N. Grandview Ave., $69,000. Construct a detached garage.
