As a company owner, you are likely constantly planning new projects to pursue.

For long-term projects, you might have to select which staff members will work on them, purchase software and other necessary items, construct a time frame outlining milestones to hit by certain dates and the list goes on. These projects have many elements to consider, but there is one major step you have to take before anything else: Setting a strict project budget to adhere to.

Nathan Liao is the founder of CMA Exam Academy, a Certified Management Accountant exam review program. Nathan Liao is the founder of CMA Exam Academy, a Certified Management Accountant exam review program.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.