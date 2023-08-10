A meme shared often on social media shows a picture of actor Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka from the film, “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.” The accompanying text reads: “Why didn’t they teach us taxes in school,” asks the guy who failed Algebra I three times.

Data compiled by the National Financial Educators Council — which reported that the average American adult lost $1,819 in 2022 because of financial errors — might confirm the lighthearted point made by the meme.

Recommended for you