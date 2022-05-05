Building permits issued in Dubuque County in February with values of at least $50,000:
Single-family houses
The Estates of Dubuque, 4515 Ewing Drive, $238,400.
The Estates of Dubuque, 4487 Ewing Drive, $210,600.
The Estates of Dubuque, 4445 Ewing Drive, $295,700.
The Estates of Dubuque, 4442 Ewing Drive, $238,400.
The Estates of Dubuque, 3694 Lasso Court, $265,300.
The Estates of Dubuque, 4501 Ewing Drive, $295,700.
Additions, alterations and conversions-residential
Great Plains Landscaping, 154 Alpine St., $380,000. Interior remodel.
Addition, alterations and conversions-nonresidential and nonhousekeeping
McGraw Hill Global Education LLC, 501 Bell St., $250,000. Renovation of fourth floor — McGraw Hill tenant split.
McGraw-Hill Global Education LLC, 501 Bell St., $150,000. Remodel current layout for tenant space. Add new walls, paint, flooring and plumbing.
Spahn & Rose Lumber Co., 2175 Southpark Court, $59,950. Interior remodel for Spahn & Rose. Covert three lower-level garage stalls and a portion of the basement into three offices, an ADA accessible restroom, a hallway and a kitchenette.
TSD Building Partnership LLP, 4025 Westmark Drive, $3,094,995. Interior buildout of first floor and second floor of new three-story medical office building for Grand River Medical.
TSD Building Partnership LLP, 4025 Westmark Drive, $326,081. Pharmacy addition to the core and shell of the new three-story medical building for Grand River Medical.
Riverdream Properties LLC, 320 E. 20th St., $52,000. Interior remodel for new tenant.
Dubuque County, 2375 Roosevelt St., $5,007,547. Remodel resident rooms on east and west wings on second and third floor of a three-story building along with addition of two new stair towers at each end of the wings for Sunnycrest Manor.
Dubuque Community School District, 3715 Pennsylvania Ave., $361,995. Interior kitchen renovation for Hempstead High School.
Hodge Transit Warehouse Co., 1115 Purina Drive, $100,000. Interior remodel of bathroom and break area for Anderson Eagle.
Holy Family Catholic Schools, 2981 Central Ave., $801,000. Interior remodel of first and second floors for Holy Ghost Early Childhood.