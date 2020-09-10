Independent Banker, a magazine of the Independent Community Bankers of America, has recognized MidWestOne Bank as an ICBA top lender in its July issue.
MidWestOne Bank’s recognition is based on the strength of its competitive banking services and operational efficiencies throughout 2019.
The “ICBA’s Top Lenders 2020” feature credits the community bank’s success as agricultural, commercial and consumer and mortgage lenders, as well as its ability to maintain commitment, ingenuity and skill in adapting to market dynamics and evolving customer needs.
The annual list is based on the strength of competitive banking services and operational efficiencies using FDIC data for 2019. Scores were determined by combining the average of the bank’s percentile rank for lending concentration and for loan growth in the past year in each lending category and asset size and adjusted for loan charge-offs at certain percentile thresholds.