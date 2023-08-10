Chatbots aren’t just useful for writing essays and emails. Those designed to show empathy and retain memories about their users are already acting as personal guides. A man who recently tried using a chatbot called Pi realized it could help him give up smoking if he went to it each time he had a craving. Whenever he did, it would remind him of all the reasons why quitting was a good idea, including being around in the future for his child.

Pi’s creator is a Silicon Valley startup called Inflection, which raised a remarkable $1.3 billion last week to build a “personal AI for everyone,” a chatbot that can act as a confidante for personal matters.

Recommended for you