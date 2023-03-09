Holiday traditions come and go, but for many Chicagoans of a certain age, Christmas started when the “Wish Book” arrived in the mailbox from Sears, Roebuck and Co.

This fat catalog usually came on a fall day, as the weather grew chilly, and the leaves turned colors. At its peak, the toy section alone ran for a couple of hundred thrilling pages. Alas, the Wish Book folded in 2011, and by the time the holidays roll around again later this year, the rest of Sears might be gone as well.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.