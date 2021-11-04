A journey through the beer and spirits of the tri-states Some of the establishments offer tours and entertainment. However, be sure to call ahead, as the COVID-19 pandemic could adjust hours, days open and offerings. The following is a partial list. Blaze the beer trail • Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St., Dubuque: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday; 2-10 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Tours available by appointment or request. Outdoor pet-friendly seating. Food served (Flatted Fifth Barbecue). Hotels within walking distance. www.dimensionalbrewing.com | 563-265-2693 • Jubeck New World Brewing, 115 W. 11th St., Dubuque. 4-8:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 4-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Guests are welcome to bring food or order from nearby restaurants for delivery to the taproom. www.jubeckbrewing.com | 775-375-5692 • 7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St., Dubuque. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday. Outdoor seating. Full pub-style menu. www.7hillsbrew.com | 563-587-8306 • Backpocket Dubuque, 33 E. 10th St., Dubuque. Noon-8 p.m. Sunday; 4-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 4 p.m.-midnight Friday; noon-midnight Saturday. Outdoor pet-friendly patio. Pub food — tacos, wings, mac n’ cheese and appetizers. Hotels within walking distance. www.backpocketdubuque.com | 563-582-1611 • Catfish Charlie’s, 1630 16th St., Dubuque. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday-Sunday. Closed Tuesdays. Soups, salads, sandwiches and steaks are among the selections. www.catfishcharliesdubuque.com | 563-582-8600 • Gehlen House Inn and Barn, 101 N. Main St., St. Donatus, Iowa. 2-7 p.m. Sunday; 4-9 p.m. Thursday; 2-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Serving Iowa craft beers — in-house brewing to come. Overnight accommodations available with advance reservations. www.gehlenhouseandbarn.com | 563-650-4860 • River Ridge Brewing, 303 Riverview St., Bellevue, Iowa. Noon-5 p.m. Sunday; 4-8 p.m. Thursday; noon-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Tours available. Outdoor pet-friendly patio. Snacks available; food cart on-site serves pizza and soft pretzels. Hotels available nearby. www.riverridgebrewing.com | 563-231-0299 • Textile Brewing Co., 146 Second St. NE, Dyersville, Iowa. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Gourmet pretzels and flatbreads available. www.textilebrews.com | 563-207-0357 • The Old Man River Restaurant and Brewery, 123 A St., McGregor, Iowa. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Full menu. www.facebook.com/TheOldManRiver | 563-873-2002 • Deb’s Brewtopia, 106 Cedar St., Elkader, Iowa. Open for carry-out and curbside orders only, but the taproom will open soon. A woman-owned business, and the first licensed brewery in Elkader in more than 120 years. Check Facebook for details. www.facebook.com/DebsBrewtopia | 563-880-5666 • Potosi (Wis.) Brewery, 209 S. Main St. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Tours available at 1:30 p.m. Sunday; 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday. Home of the National Brewery Museum. Pet-friendly beer garden. Full pub menu. Accommodations nearby. www.potosibrewery.com | 608-763-4002 • City Service Brewing, 404 Main St., Darlington, Wis. Noon-6 p.m. Sunday; 4-9 p.m. Thursday; 4-10 p.m. Friday; noon-10 p.m. Saturday. Outdoor pet-friendly patio. Live music. www.facebook.com/cityservicebrewing | 608-482-5212 • Grumpy Troll Brew Pub, 105 S. Second St., Mount Horeb, Wis. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday-Monday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday. An observation window lets guests look into the brew house. Outdoor pet-friendly patio. Locally sourced, scratch-made pub food menu. Several accommodations nearby. www.thegrumpytroll.com | 608-437-2739 • Minhas Craft Brewery, 1208 14th Ave., Monroe, Wis. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Tours not being offered. Beer memorabilia museum on-site. Outdoor pet-friendly seating. Full menu available at the Minhas Kitchen & Winery, located across the street from the brewery. www.minhasbrewery.com | 608-328.9120 • Franklin Street Brewing Co., 116 S. Franklin St., Manchester, Iowa. Noon-6 p.m. Sunday; 3:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 3-10 p.m. Friday; noon-10 p.m. Saturday. Outdoor pet-friendly patio. Live music. Snacks available, or guests are welcome to bring food in or have it delivered to the taproom. www.franklinstreetbrewing.com | 563-927-2722 • Wishful Acres Farm and Brewery, 4679 N. Flansburg Road, Lena, Ill. 1-5 p.m. Sunday; 4-9 p.m. Friday; 1-8 p.m. Saturday. A “brew view” window lets visitors peek into the brewing area. Outdoor pet-friendly beer garden. Snacks including cheese trays, deli trays, chips and pretzels. www.wishfulacresfarm.com | 815-990-2380 • Lena (Ill.) Brewing Co., 9416 W. Wagner Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Outdoor pet-friendly seating. Tours by appointment. Food available for delivery from nearby restaurant (The Rafters). www.lenabrewing.com | 815-369-2588 • Highway 20 Brewing Co., 113 S. Main St., Elizabeth, Ill. Noon-5 p.m. Sunday; 4-8 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 1-6 p.m. Saturday. Pet-friendly. Guests are welcome to bring in food. Live music. www.facebook.com/hwy20brewing | 815-277-9206 • Galena (Ill.) Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday; 4-9 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Outside pet-friendly patio. Pub-style menu. An Air BnB suite located above the brewery can be reserved for overnight accommodations. www.galenabrewery.com | 815-776-9917 Distillery options • Paradise Distilling, 245 Railroad Ave., Dubuque. | 563-580-6738 • Blaum Brothers, 9380 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill. www.blaumbros.com | 815-777-1000 — Michelle London
